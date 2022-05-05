Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Cut to Hold at Liberum Capital

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.81.

DPZ stock opened at $353.20 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $335.63 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $392.97 and a 200 day moving average of $457.37. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.65). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

