Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 8,537 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $116,615.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,551,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,129,788.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.50 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 4.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Donegal Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

