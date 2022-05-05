Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) versus Boeing (NYSE:BA) Head to Head Review

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) and Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Boeing alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Boeing and Draganfly, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boeing 0 6 14 0 2.70 Draganfly 0 0 1 0 3.00

Boeing currently has a consensus target price of $232.16, suggesting a potential upside of 47.90%. Given Boeing’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Boeing is more favorable than Draganfly.

Profitability

This table compares Boeing and Draganfly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boeing -8.00% N/A -4.41% Draganfly N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Boeing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Draganfly shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Boeing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boeing and Draganfly’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boeing $62.29 billion 1.49 -$4.20 billion ($8.27) -18.98 Draganfly $5.63 million 32.41 -$12.93 million N/A N/A

Draganfly has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boeing.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment provides commercial jet aircraft for passenger and cargo requirements, as well as fleet support services. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems; strategic defense and intelligence systems, which include strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; and satellite systems, such as government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers products and services, including supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating leases, sales-type/finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The company was incorporated in 1916 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Draganfly (Get Rating)

Draganfly Inc. manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, and mapping and surveying markets. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.



