Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given a C$19.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$19.50 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DIR.UN. National Bankshares started coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a C$19.25 target price on the stock. TD Securities set a C$19.50 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.84.
TSE DIR.UN opened at C$14.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$13.64 and a one year high of C$17.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.32.
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.
