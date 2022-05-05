Duolingo (DUOL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Duolingo has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Duolingo to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DUOL stock opened at $92.62 on Thursday. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUOL. KeyCorp upgraded Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.80 per share, with a total value of $92,616.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $53,219.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 605,619 shares of company stock worth $55,512,914 and have sold 3,236 shares worth $324,784.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

