Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Duolingo Inc. provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc. is based in PITTSBURGH. “

Get Duolingo alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DUOL. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised Duolingo from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.75.

DUOL opened at $92.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.67. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $73.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $61,212.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.93 per share, with a total value of $1,547,382.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,224,945 shares in the company, valued at $286,794,358.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 605,619 shares of company stock valued at $55,512,914 and have sold 3,236 shares valued at $324,784.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Duolingo by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Duolingo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Duolingo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Duolingo by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duolingo (DUOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.