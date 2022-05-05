Dyadic International (DYAI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Dyadic International to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 543.68% and a negative return on equity of 58.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. On average, analysts expect Dyadic International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

DYAI stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. Dyadic International has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $6.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Dyadic International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYAI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dyadic International by 1,167.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Dyadic International by 77.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dyadic International by 12.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 33,042 shares in the last quarter. 26.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyadic International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.