Dyadic International (DYAI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Dyadic International to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 543.68% and a negative return on equity of 58.65%. On average, analysts expect Dyadic International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DYAI opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66. Dyadic International has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $6.89.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Dyadic International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dyadic International by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dyadic International by 1,167.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Dyadic International by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 33,042 shares in the last quarter. 26.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dyadic International (Get Rating)

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.