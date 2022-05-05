Dynatronics (DYNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Dynatronics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dynatronics had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Dynatronics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DYNT stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynatronics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Dynatronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatronics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 295,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

