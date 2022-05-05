Dynatronics (DYNT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Dynatronics to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Dynatronics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter. Dynatronics had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Dynatronics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -0.01. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatronics in the third quarter worth $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatronics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatronics in the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dynatronics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares during the last quarter. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynatronics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dynatronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.13.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

