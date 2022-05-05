Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DYNT. TheStreet lowered Dynatronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.66 on Thursday. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter. Dynatronics had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatronics by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

