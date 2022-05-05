e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin Sells 14,187 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 14,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $339,069.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,152,409.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, April 1st, Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,107,437.22.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $774,924.75.

ELF opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55 and a beta of 1.91. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

ELF has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

