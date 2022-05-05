E2open Parent (ETWO) versus Its Rivals Financial Contrast

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) is one of 139 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare E2open Parent to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares E2open Parent and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $425.56 million -$165.78 million -10.52 E2open Parent Competitors $901.07 million -$8.72 million -16.40

E2open Parent’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than E2open Parent. E2open Parent is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for E2open Parent and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 0 0 3 0 3.00 E2open Parent Competitors 758 3282 5006 101 2.49

E2open Parent currently has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 44.81%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 56.40%. Given E2open Parent’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe E2open Parent has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares E2open Parent and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent -38.96% -3.99% -2.47% E2open Parent Competitors -38.21% -1,482.51% -5.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.1% of E2open Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of E2open Parent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

E2open Parent has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E2open Parent’s rivals have a beta of 1.38, indicating that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

E2open Parent rivals beat E2open Parent on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

E2open Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

