Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of EBMT opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $133.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $25.56.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

