Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EGLE. B. Riley upped their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $68.12 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $72.24. The company has a market cap of $928.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 68.91%.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $956,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,718 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.