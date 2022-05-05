Earthstone Energy (ESTE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Earthstone Energy (NYSE: ESTE):

5/4/2022 – Earthstone Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/26/2022 – Earthstone Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/21/2022 – Earthstone Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $30.00.

4/19/2022 – Earthstone Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent energy company engaged in developing and operating oil and gas properties. The Company’s primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. “

4/14/2022 – Earthstone Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/13/2022 – Earthstone Energy is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Earthstone Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/5/2022 – Earthstone Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

3/31/2022 – Earthstone Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Earthstone Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/15/2022 – Earthstone Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/14/2022 – Earthstone Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $17.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 2.16. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.65 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $239,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,330.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $685,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,409.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,500 shares of company stock worth $2,031,175. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

