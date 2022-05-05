Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EML stock opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $145.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.93. Eastern has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Eastern during the third quarter worth $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eastern by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eastern by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Eastern by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Eastern by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastern (Get Rating)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.