Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
EML stock opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $145.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.93. Eastern has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter.
About Eastern (Get Rating)
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.
