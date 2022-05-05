Eastman Kodak (KODK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KODK opened at $5.81 on Thursday. Eastman Kodak has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.48 million, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 4.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eastman Kodak in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP Randy Vandagriff sold 16,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $101,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sileck bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,694,872 shares of company stock worth $15,538,766. Insiders own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,355,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after purchasing an additional 47,341 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,689,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 742,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 197,272 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 25,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

