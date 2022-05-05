Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0381 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

EVM stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 55,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 25,325 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 30,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

