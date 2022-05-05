Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
NYSEAMERICAN:EVV opened at $10.90 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $13.49.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
