Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVV opened at $10.90 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 98.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

