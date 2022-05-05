Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $13.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

