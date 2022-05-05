Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.
Shares of NYSEARCA EXD opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 230.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It invests in equity markets. The fund invests directly and through derivatives such as options in stocks of companies.
