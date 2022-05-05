eBay Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.
eBay has a payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect eBay to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.
EBAY stock opened at $54.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. eBay has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.
In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of eBay by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,747 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)
eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eBay (EBAY)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.