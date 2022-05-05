eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87-0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35-2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion.eBay also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-4.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Shares of EBAY opened at $54.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.45. eBay has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 4.35%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,643 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in eBay by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in eBay by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,747 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $785,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

