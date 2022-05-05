eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Benchmark

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Benchmark from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EBAY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Shares of EBAY opened at $54.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. eBay has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average is $62.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

