eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90-4.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.6-9.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.39 billion.eBay also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.87-0.91 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $54.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. eBay has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.45.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.88.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in eBay by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,747 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in eBay by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

