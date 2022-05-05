Ebix (EBIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $266.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.50 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

Shares of Ebix stock opened at $31.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $960.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ebix has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

EBIX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ebix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ebix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBIX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ebix by 12.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ebix by 42.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ebix by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ebix by 109.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ebix by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

