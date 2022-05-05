Ecopetrol (EC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $17.05 on Thursday. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.379 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. This is a positive change from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is presently 99.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 27.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 45,280 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 96,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

