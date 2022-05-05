Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Ecopetrol posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ecopetrol.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EC opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $19.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.379 per share. This is a positive change from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is presently 99.32%.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

