EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EDP Renováveis from €23.50 ($24.74) to €24.50 ($25.79) in a report on Friday, April 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EDP Renováveis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDRVF opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88. EDP Renováveis has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $28.15.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

