Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

EW has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

EW opened at $108.65 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.46.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,583,429.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,081 shares of company stock valued at $29,606,428. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 116,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 510,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,755,000 after acquiring an additional 13,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

