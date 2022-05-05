eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get eHealth alerts:

EHTH has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on eHealth in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered eHealth from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.57.

eHealth stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. eHealth has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $105.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eHealth will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in eHealth by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.