Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.94. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.76.

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 33.87% and a negative net margin of 90.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

