Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $6.13.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 33.87% and a negative net margin of 90.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics (Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ekso Bionics (EKSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.