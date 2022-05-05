Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.41.

ESTC stock opened at $75.18 on Wednesday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $419,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 112.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 10.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

