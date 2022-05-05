Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ELMD opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23 and a beta of 0.57. Electromed has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $13.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.50.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.94%.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

