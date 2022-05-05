Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elevation Oncology Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of precision medicines for patients with genomically defined cancers. Elevation Oncology Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Elevation Oncology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.39.

NASDAQ ELEV opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Elevation Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevation Oncology will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Corp boosted its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 21.7% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 18.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 188,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

