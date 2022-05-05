Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 94.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is -65.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

