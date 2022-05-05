Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $4.05 on Thursday. Eltek has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of -2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 28.19%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

