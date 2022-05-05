Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $4.05 on Thursday. Eltek has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of -2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 28.19%.
About Eltek (Get Rating)
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
