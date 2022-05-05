Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$64.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emera to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Emera to C$60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of EMA opened at C$61.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.03 billion and a PE ratio of 30.83. Emera has a 52-week low of C$55.42 and a 52-week high of C$65.23.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.2400002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.05%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

