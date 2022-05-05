Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.43% from the stock’s current price.

EMR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE:EMR opened at $91.34 on Thursday. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $83.42 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.27.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after buying an additional 3,380,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,143 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,178,000 after purchasing an additional 999,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.