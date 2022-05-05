Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Emerson Radio has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72.

Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 45.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

