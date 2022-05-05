Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.669 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Enbridge has raised its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years. Enbridge has a dividend payout ratio of 108.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Enbridge to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.1%.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE ENB opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.13. The company has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.42.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,140,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,568,000 after purchasing an additional 67,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 53,860 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 374,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 237,076 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 315,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41,330 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 200,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 104,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.