Enbridge Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 20,216 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,036% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,779 put options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 791,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,135,000 after buying an additional 38,360 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 5.3% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.42. The company has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.