Endava (DAVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Endava to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Endava to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $108.98 on Thursday. Endava has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $172.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Endava by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,261 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 412.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

