Endava (DAVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.61 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. Endava’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Endava to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $108.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.57 and a 200 day moving average of $136.22. Endava has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $172.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Endava by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Endava by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Endava by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 30,261 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Endava by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

