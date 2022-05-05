Endeavor Group (EDR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Endeavor Group to post earnings of 0.31 per share for the quarter. Endeavor Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.17. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of 1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.36 billion. On average, analysts expect Endeavor Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EDR stock opened at 21.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 27.46 and a 200 day moving average of 29.07. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 20.92 and a 52 week high of 35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

EDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Endeavor Group from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 35.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $296,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $3,091,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

