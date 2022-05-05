Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$2,500.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a C$2,060.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$707.11.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

TSE:EDV opened at C$31.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.41. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$25.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.92 billion and a PE ratio of 27.66.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$878.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$899.35 million. Research analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 1.1599999 EPS for the current year.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,117,951.73.

About Endeavour Mining (Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.