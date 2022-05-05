ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.40. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $2.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 65.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the period. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NDRA shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

