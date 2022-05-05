Energy Focus (EFOI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 161.01% and a negative net margin of 79.94%. On average, analysts expect Energy Focus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $8.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Energy Focus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Energy Focus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Focus by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 51,746 shares in the last quarter. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFOI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Energy Focus in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Energy Focus from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

